PM Shmyhal build new strategies to increase Ukraine’s export potential

To increase its export potential, Ukraine is looking for new logistics channels.

“New logistics channels and increasing Ukraine’s export potential are two more pressing issues.

Establishment of new checkpoints on Ukraine’s western border, expansion of the potential of the Danube River ports on Ukrainian territory,

Advertisement

To increase its export potential, Ukraine is looking for new logistics channels.

“New logistics channels and increasing Ukraine’s export potential are two more pressing issues. What was accomplished during these months? Establishment of new checkpoints on Ukraine’s western border, expansion of the potential of the Danube River ports on Ukrainian territory, elimination of customs duties and quotas for Ukrainian products exported to Europe, Canada, and Great Britain, and visa-free travel with the EU, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Cabinet meeting.

As previously said, the Danube is currently one of the main export routes, thus the government works to maximise its potential. In order to allow the fleet to conduct bunkering operations—that is, to refuel them close to the ports of Reni and Izmail—we will amend the border regime restrictions today, according to Shmyhal.

He believes that this action will greatly speed up and simplify the logistics of export-import cargo.

According to reports, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s minister of infrastructure, indicated that up to $200 million must be invested in projects to expand the capacity of ports along the Danube. With upgrading, capacity will rise to 25 million tonnes of freight annually.

Also Read