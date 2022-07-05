Police arrest suspect after gunman slain six at a July 4th parade in US – Google

A mass shooting at a US Independence Day parade in Chicago has left six people dead and several others injured.

HIGHLAND PARK, United States: Six people were killed in a mass shooting at a US Independence Day parade in a posh Chicago suburb.

Robert Crimo, 22, was named as a “person of interest” after a rooftop gunman turned a family-focused July 4 parade into a scene of death and trauma.

The shooter sparked pandemonium as scared onlookers fled, leaving behind chairs, balloons, and personal belongings.

Around two dozen people, including children, were shot, with some in severe condition.

Crimo was arrested “without incident” after a brief automobile pursuit, police said.

He was armed and “extremely dangerous,” cops said.

Crimo calls himself “Awake the Rapper”

The shooting is part of a surge of gun violence in the U.S., where 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms.

It cast a pall over America’s Independence Day when towns and localities stage similar parades and people — many dressed in US flag versions — hold barbecues, attend sports events, and watch fireworks.

In another July 4 incident, two Philadelphia police officers were wounded during a fireworks show.

US news agency released video from a high-rise showing panicked crowds escaping fireworks.

Both officers were treated and discharged from the hospital, and officials are currently investigating.

Emily Prazak described the mayhem at Highland Park.

“We were getting ready to march down the street and then all the sudden waves of these people started running after, like running towards us. And right before that happened, we heard the pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and I thought it was fireworks,” Prazak told AFP.

She added: “This is the day that we celebrate our country. This is also a day that our freedom got stolen from us — because many of us residents here, in this building even, we’re all locked down.”

