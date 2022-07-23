Police arrests three more adolescents in James McGrath case

Three additional people have been detained in the May altercation that killed lacrosse player James McGrath.

According to Shelton police, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old turned themselves in. A 16-year-old boy alleges they attacked him and one beat him with a helmet on Lazy Brook Road.

Three teens were charged with assault after a scuffle elsewhere. McGrath however stabbed later that night at a high school party on Laurel Glen Drive, police say.

Police didn’t offer their names, but none live in Shelton.

Teen accused of second-degree assault receives a $25,000 bond to get out of jail. The other two however charged with third-degree assault and disturbing the peace.

On August 3, they all return to court. 16-year-old Raul Valle is accused of stabbing McGrath in the heart. In May, he posted a $2 million bond.

According to authorities, Valle and other youths stormed a house party on May 14 and began a fight involving 25 teens.

Since he’s above 15 and charged with murder, the case goes to adult court in Connecticut.

3 teens however stabbed. One was McGrath, a 17-year-old from Shelton who played lacrosse at Fairfield College Preparatory School.

According to witnesses, three to four uninvited guests arrived in a dark Honda SUV and left.

Witnesses reported there was a brawl in the front yard when the parties got out of the automobile.

Trumbull’s St. Joseph High School was Valle’s alma mater. The school stated the adolescent did well in school and hadn’t fought before May 14.

Two times, Valle however accused of murder and first-degree assault. As police investigate the fight, more charges may be filed.

