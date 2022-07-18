Police hunt serial attackers who target women in Manhattan

The NYPD released a video regarding two sexual attacks on women.

Last week, the NYPD reported 97 sex crimes.

However, the same week in 2021 saw 95 offenses.

Advertisement

Two guys are wanted to sexually assault women in New York City. Crime is rising, according to NYPD data. Police hunt serial attackers.

The NYPD released a video regarding two sexual attacks on women on Saturday between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. near Central Park West and W. 82 St. The perpetrators rode away on an e-bike.

A 23-year-old woman was heading home at 4 a.m. when a man in all black grabbed her. Video captured the attack.

Police said the suspect digitally entered the victim after a struggle. He fled on foot and rode an e-bike south on Central Park West.

A woman, 28, was walking between Avenue A and East 4 Street when a man on an electric bike approached her, police said.

The biker forcefully seized the victim. The suspect pulled the victim to the ground and stated he had a knife, police said.

Advertisement

Police allege he showed her his privates and forced oral sex. No weapon was shown. The individual rode away on East 4th Street.

The NYPD however sought help identifying a man wanted for an attack on a 30-year-old woman on June 10 near Roosevelt Avenue and 103 Street. He allegedly came up behind her and grabbed her buttocks from behind.

Surveillance footage showed the man wearing a beige cowboy hat and holding a blue guitar, the NYPD claimed. He left the crime scene.

Last week, the NYPD reported 97 sex crimes. The same week in 2021 saw 95 offenses. That’s a 2.1% increase from last year but a 38.2% increase from 2020.

The NYPD found 54 rapes in the previous week, the same as last year. Other sex offenses rose 18.6% from July 4-10, 2017, from 97 to 115.

Also Read Biden fist-bumps Saudi Crown Prince before crucial meeting President Biden's fist bump with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman...