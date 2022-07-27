police identified Saudi sisters found dead in a Sydney

Two Saudi sisters were found dead in “strange” circumstances in their Sydney residence last month.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsahli, 23, were found dead on June 7.

NSW Police told that the sisters arrived from Saudi Arabia in 2017.

Police have identified two Saudi sisters found dead in “strange” circumstances in their Sydney residence last month.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead on June 7, police said.

“Despite extensive inquiries, detectives have been unable to ascertain how the women died,” the statement said. “However, it is believed the women had been deceased for some time prior to being located.”

NSW Police told that the sisters arrived from Saudi Arabia in 2017. "They had no visible injuries," officials stated. Any public information could help solve the inquiry, said Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft. "Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen or who may have information about the women's movements in the days and weeks prior to their deaths — which we believe occurred in early May," Allcroft said in the NSW Police statement. In a statement posted on Twitter, the Saudi Consulate in Sydney said it was in contact with Australian authorities about the case. "The Consulate also expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased," it said.

