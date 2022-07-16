Police seeking 3 suspects who violently attacked woman

Three suspects allegedly attacked the victim with an unknown instrument.

The woman’s head wound required three staples to repair after the incident, but she’s stable.

NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating it.

Police are seeking three persons who attacked a woman on public transportation because of her race.

New York City investigators say a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger fought three ladies.

The attackers “hate white people” and “hate the way they talk,” according to the victim.

In a press release, the NYPD asked for the public’s help identifying three people in a photo and video from a 102nd Precinct attack.

However, the police are investigating a possible hate crime.

“People fled and the victim was brought to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. She needed three staples for her head injuries. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating it “Report:

