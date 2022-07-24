Pope Francis apologize for Indigenous abuse in Canada

The Pope will also visit Quebec and Iqaluit, Nunavut’s capital.

He’ll be accompanied by Cardinals Marc Ouellet and Michael Czerny.

Pope told Indigenous leaders he feel sorrow and shame.

Pope Francis left Rome for a weeklong trip to Edmonton, Canada, where he will apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in residential school abuse.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon will meet the Pope in Edmonton on Sunday.

While there, he’ll meet with Indigenous organizations to discuss residential school abuse and cultural loss.

Indigenous leaders have asked the Pope to apologize for years of suffering for indigenous children. Last year, hundreds of unmarked graves however unearthed in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

More than 4,000 Indigenous children died in Catholic-run residential schools, according to the TRC. These children perished through neglect or maltreatment.

In April, the Pope told Indigenous leaders at the Vatican he feels “sorrow and shame for the role that some Catholics. Especially those with educational responsibilities, have had in all these things that hurt you.

Francis, 85, couldn’t go to Africa because his knee was paining.

He told Reuters he plans to visit Russia despite the invasion of Ukraine. He’s been criticized for preferring Russia over Ukraine and blaming NATO for Russia’s invasion.

“It’s feasible that I can go. First, I want to go to Russia, but I’d like to see both capitals “said Francis.

Pope Francis told La Stampa in June that the war “may have been begun or not stopped.”

Pope Francis met with “a head of state” who was anxious about NATO before Russia invaded Ukraine.

