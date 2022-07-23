Advertisement
  President: Over UAH 5 billion has already been raised through United24
President: Over UAH 5 billion has already been raised through United24

President: Over UAH 5 billion has already been raised through United24

President: Over UAH 5 billion has already been raised through United24

President

  • We now have the band Imagine Dragons as our new ambassador.
  • The President made a point of highlighting the fact that the United24 internet platform had already raised more than UAH 5 billion.
  • On May 17, President Zelensky issued a proclamation establishing the United24 national brand to coordinate the support for Ukraine’s efforts of allies abroad.
“We also launched a fundamentally new state charitable platform – United24 – which allows us to combine the potential of different, completely different societies, non-governmental activity on different continents of the world, efforts of business and the cultural sphere, in order to implement specific projects for the protection and restoration of our state which we really need now,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during the opening ceremony of the 2nd international Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv,

He continued by mentioning the athletes Andriy Shevchenko and Elina Svitolina, as well as the American actor Liev Schreiber, who had previously signed on as United24 ambassadors. We now have the band Imagine Dragons as our new ambassador. Yesterday evening, I chatted with them,” Zelensky stated.

The President made a point of highlighting the fact that the United24 internet platform had already raised more than UAH 5 billion.

On May 17, President Zelensky issued a proclamation establishing the United24 national brand to coordinate the support for Ukraine efforts of allies abroad.

The United24 fundraising platform is a so-called “single window” for donations from nonprofits, allies, and individuals to support Ukraine, particularly in the following areas: support for the armed forces, aid for the sick, injured, and children, infrastructure restoration, and digital and information counteraction to armed aggression.

Next Story