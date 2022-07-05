President: Russian forces continue to intimidate border regions in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donbas regions

The border regions of the Sumy region, the city of Kharkiv, the areas of the Kharkiv region, and Donbas continue to be terrorised by Russian forces.

“The situation on the frontline did not undergo significant changes during the day.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine respond, put pressure and destroy the offensive potential of the occupiers day after day,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address.

The border regions of the Sumy region, the city of Kharkiv, the areas of the Kharkiv region, and Donbas continue to be terrorised by Russian forces.

“The situation on the frontline did not undergo significant changes during the day. The enemy continues to terrorize the border areas of the Sumy region, the city of Kharkiv and the region, Donbas. The Armed Forces of Ukraine respond, put pressure and destroy the offensive potential of the occupiers day after day,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address.

He emphasised that the Russian invaders must be stopped by the Ukrainians. It will take a long time and superhuman effort to complete this challenging assignment. But there is no other choice since this is about our independence, our future, and the general well-being of the Ukrainian people, the President emphasised. Everyone who protects the nation from the enemy was thanked by Zelensky.

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, carrying on its continuous military aggression that began in 2014.

