President selects a new regional governor for Chernivtsi
Ruslan Zaparaniuk has been selected as the new head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration by President Volodymyr Zelensky. On the president’s website, the matching decree, 486/2022, was made available.

The purpose of the document is “to nominate Zaparaniuk Ruslan Vasyliovych as the head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.”

Previously, Serhii Osachuk was relieved of his duties as Chernivtsi regional governor by the president, who issued Decree No. 485/2022.

