President: Ukraine is presently blocking 22 million tonnes of grain

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Kiev.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Kiev.

The President stated that although it would be challenging, the export procedure might be implemented. He underlined the importance of Ukraine as an export market.

“We want our farmers to continue to work for the next year and for the next harvest. To do this, we need to export all this – barley, wheat, corn, etc. Twenty-two million tonnes are currently blocked. We expect about 60 million tonnes in autumn. There will be a very difficult situation,” the President added.

According to Zelensky, diplomatic measures are taken to ensure that the nations do not purchase grain from the Russian Federation, which it had stolen at closed Ukrainian ports.

According to Zelensky, diplomatic measures are taken to ensure that the nations do not purchase grain from the Russian Federation, which it had stolen at closed Ukrainian ports.

He made it clear that the UN takes a leadership position, not a moderating one.

“It is a very important moment that someone guarantees the safety of the ships of certain states, except Russia, which we do not trust, those ships that will come to us to load products. This is exactly what we are talking about in Turkey,” Zelensky said.

He pointed out that Ukraine was working on several grain export routes, including by rail and water, and was not wasting time.

The President claimed that despite challenging circumstances, exports were increasing daily.

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. More than 20 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine, much of it destined for the UN World Food Program, were blocked at Ukrainian ports as a result of hostilities.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food works to open up the grain export market. More than 20 businesses intend to construct or have already begun to construct transshipment facilities along new logistics routes.

