President: Ukrainian diplomats should make every effort to tighten the seventh round of EU sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainian diplomats should use every effort to make the EU’s seventh round of sanctions stronger since they should be a just reaction to Russian terrorism. This is what he said in his video address.

“Today, the European Union announced the first details of the new, seventh sanctions package being prepared against the Russian Federation, and the task of Ukrainian diplomats is to do everything to strengthen this package,” Zelensky said.

He asserts that the occupiers must understand what a just reaction to terrorism implies, particularly as a result of sanctions, following a Russian army missile strike on Vinnytsia and other terrorist assaults.

“Of course, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will contribute their portion of the solution. There won’t be any restful nights for the occupiers “said Zelensky.

The eighth set of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine was proposed by the European Commission on Friday. The proposed actions expand the ban on the sale of technology to Russia and target gold.

EU sanctions will be included in this package together with comparable actions taken by the EU’s G7 allies. Additionally, it would tighten reporting requirements to control compliance with the asset freeze imposed by the EU on people and organisations on the sanctions list.

Additionally, the European Commission suggests prolonging the current EU sanctions for an additional six months, to the end of January 2023, before they are again reviewed.

