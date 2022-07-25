President: Ukrainians won’t ever renounce their independence

The connection of many generations of the Ukrainian people will be affirmed on July 28th, the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.

Donbas has been at war for eight years.

The independence of the Ukrainians will never be abandoned.

Advertisement

The connection of many generations of the Ukrainian people will be affirmed on July 28th, the Day of Ukrainian Statehood. This was stated by the president in his nightly video message.

The start of a significant, momentous week is tomorrow. the week leading up to July 28th, when we shall officially observe Ukrainian Statehood Day. the initial time.

In the sixth month of such a horrible battle, it is appropriate to celebrate. Donbas has been at war for eight years. But we shall have a party. No matter what. because Ukrainians are indestructible.

The Ukrainian Statehood Day will demonstrate the continuity of our people’s existence across many centuries. The history of Ukrainian state-building, as well as our culture, identity, and character, dates back more than a thousand years.

We may see, hear, and understand examples of the same characters from hundreds of years ago in many of the exploits of our soldiers, in the battle prowess of our people, and even just in the conversations of everyday Ukrainians about what is happening. Examples of the same fearlessness, outlook on life, and, most significantly, attitude toward Ukraine and the adversary are readily apparent.

Only those who do not comprehend the truth of history and its significance may choose to wage war against us. After everything that our people have experienced and everything that we have learned throughout the ages. The independence of the Ukrainians will never be abandoned. Additionally, they won’t collapse from the inside as has previously done. This time, no!

Advertisement

The most crucial national duty is one that we will all undoubtedly complete: maintaining unity while cooperating for the win.

And as a result, we will be able to accomplish goals that earlier generations were unable achieve. This holds true for our defence in this struggle for independence, our progress toward a unified Europe, our path to full EU membership, and our capacity to develop into one of the most advanced nations on earth.

Right now, nobody would dispute this. Only a few people disagree on how to accomplish this. It will occur. This is a symbol of faith for all of Ukraine, not just for our own.

We shall prevail, even the occupiers concede. We always hear it in their chats and in the things they share with their loved ones when they get in touch.

As a result, we have not slowed down and have been working nonstop for the past five months to destroy the enemy and rally as much support as we can for Ukraine.

Important partner visits, crucial conversations, and—most importantly—the further progress of Ukrainian views will all take place this week. front and centre in politics and business.

Advertisement

Also Read