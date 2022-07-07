President Zelensky: Partners’ artillery has begun firing fiercely, increasing Russia’s losses

Finally, it appears that the Western artillery—the weapons acquired by Ukraine from its allies—began to operate with great might.

Finally, it appears that the Western artillery—the weapons acquired by Ukraine from its allies—began to operate with great might. As a result, Russian occupier losses will continue to rise each week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the pertinent remark in his video speech.

The main building, lecture halls, university museum, and scientific library of the Pedagogical University in Kharkiv were all destroyed by a Russian missile strike today. This accurately describes the Russian invasion in every way. This attack most closely conforms to the concept of barbarism. Such actions—firing missiles against a university, particularly a pedagogical university—can only be committed by an adversary of civilization and humanity.

This attack already caused damage to a monument that was on the square in front of the institution, the second Hryhoriy Skovoroda memorial. Despite being covered in debris, the monument is still intact. Additionally, the Skovoroda museum in the Kharkiv region was destroyed by fire in May as a result of Russian shelling. To paraphrase Skovoroda’s most well-known quote, the occupiers will be unable to capture us despite their best efforts. We will undoubtedly persevere. And we’ll make everything whole again.

Finally, it seemed as though the Western artillery—the weaponry we received from our allies—began to perform extremely effectively. It is precisely accurate enough. On depots and other key locations for the occupiers’ logistics, our defenders inflict quite obvious damage. And as a result, the Russian army’s capacity for offence is severely diminished. Every week, both the occupants’ losses and the challenge of feeding them will rise.

Today, the general public learned that access to social media, instant messenger, and YouTube was restricted in the southern region of our nation, in the occupied areas. Russian troops have eliminated any chances for the public to learn the truth about what is taking place and our potential, which is steadily growing.

