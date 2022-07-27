 President’s Office invites the ambassadors of 28 nations to talk about their involvement in the rehabilitation of Ukraine

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president’s office, invitations to participate in Ukraine’s Fast Recovery Plan have been extended to the embassies of 28 nations.

Talks regarding participation in the reconstruction of all damaged homes and social infrastructure objects have already taken place with Turkey, Italy, the Netherlands, Estonia, and the European delegation, according to Tymoshenko at a briefing.

He mentioned that there was talk about rebuilding the cities of Kharkiv, Odessa, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv.

The Deputy Head of the President’s Office stated, “Letters of invitation were addressed to the ambassadors of 28 countries to arrange meetings and discuss involvement in the fast recovery plan for other regions of Ukraine.”

According to reports, the President’s Office created a project to repair severely damaged infrastructure with a about $17.4 billion overall budget.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference was held in Lugano (Switzerland) on July 4–5, and the draught strategy was presented there.

