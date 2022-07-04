Putin will not congratulate Joe Biden on July 4, Kremlin says

Putin has ‘an awful blackness awaiting him’: Reports
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Putin has faced...
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday, which is Independence Day in the United States, as a result of “unfriendly” actions taken by Washington toward Moscow, according to the Kremlin.
“Congratulations this year can hardly be considered appropriate,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “The United States’ unfriendly policies are the reason.”
