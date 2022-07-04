Advertisement
Putin will not congratulate Joe Biden on July 4, Kremlin says

  • Monday is Independence Day in the United States; Russia’s independence day is August 4.
  • Putin: “The United States’ unfriendly policies are the reason,” Kremlin spokesman says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday, which is Independence Day in the United States, as a result of “unfriendly” actions taken by Washington toward Moscow, according to the Kremlin.

“Congratulations this year can hardly be considered appropriate,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “The United States’ unfriendly policies are the reason.”

