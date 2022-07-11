Putin’s directive on Ukraine’s streamlined naturalization process is evidence of his hunger for invasion

Putin establishes a streamlined process for giving Russian citizenship to any Ukrainian nationals, which has been vehemently denounced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Putin establishes a streamlined process for giving Russian citizenship to any Ukrainian nationals, which has been vehemently denounced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

That’s what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry highlighted that this choice is inconsistent with the norms and principles of international law and represents yet another intrusion on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The decree, it should be noted, modifies earlier ones that streamlined the process for granting Russian citizenship to residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions by now extending its application to the rest of the Ukrainian territory.

“This, in particular, confirms the Kremlin’s continued course toward seizing Ukrainian lands, destroying the Ukrainian state, and carrying out forcible assimilation of the Ukrainian nation,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

The ministry of Ukraine also stated that it is illegal to issue passports to its own citizens and that doing so will have no legal repercussions for Ukraine.

Diplomats are certain that Russia uses a streamlined passport-issuing process to tighten the rope around the necks of citizens of our country’s temporarily occupied areas and force them to take part in the illegal acts of the occupying governments and the Russian invading army.

“Putin’s citizenship is not necessary for Ukrainian nationals, and efforts to impose it by coercion will fail. This law is unenforceable and just demonstrates Putin’s invasive ambitions. With the right assistance from allies, the Ukrainian Armed Forces would surely put an end to them “Dmytro Kuleba, the minister of foreign affairs, made this point.

The top diplomat urged Russia’s allies to impose further economic penalties on Ukraine and to “respond brutally to Putin’s new passport fantasies by swiftly providing Ukraine with more heavy weapons.”

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, any further delay will only embolden Russia to continue its crimes against Ukraine and undermine international peace and security.

According to reports, Vladimir Putin approved a law on July 11 allowing the government to more easily issue all Ukrainian nationals Russian citizenship.

