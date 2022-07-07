Raab doesn’t run for leadership

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab will not run for leadership.

Raab’s was eliminated in the second round of voting by MPs.

Dominic Raab, the current deputy prime minister, will not run in the next leadership election to succeed Boris Johnson.

Raab’s allies have indicated that he will not run for prime minister following Johnson’s resignation on Thursday.

Raab ran in the 2019 election but was eliminated in the second round of voting by MPs. Later, he supported Johnson.

Raab’s decision not to seek for leadership opens the door for him to serve as interim prime minister if the 1922 committee of Conservative MPs does not wish for Johnson to remain in Downing Street.