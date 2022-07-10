Radio founder Hromadske was captured by Russians

Radio founder Hromadske is held captive by Russians

They claim that Maksym Butkevych and other military personnel were taken prisoner in the Luhansk region, close to Hirske.

He participates actively in the Hromadske Radio NGO.

Advertisement

Radio founder Hromadske is held captive by Russians. Hromadske is also a human rights defender, journalist, co-founder, and member of the NGO.

According to Hromadske Radio, Butkevych joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces after suspending his aid to refugees, journalism, humanitarian, educational, and human rights protection efforts when the full-scale conflict began.

Propagandists in Russia published a video of Butkevych. They claim that Maksym Butkevych and other military personnel were taken prisoner in the Luhansk region, close to Hirske. On June 24, Russian invaders took control of the Luhansk region’s Hirske village.

Maksym Butkevych has been assisting displaced people, safeguarding refugees, and battling discrimination since the spring of 2014. He has spent the last 20 years generally advocating for human rights.

In the fall of 2013, Maksym Butkevych became a member of the Hromadske Radio staff. He worked as a volunteer reporter and host for Hromadske Radio during the Maidan demonstrations. He participates actively in the Hromadske Radio NGO.

Also Read Russian forces are bombarding the Bakhmut district as per the report Russian forces bombard the Donetsk region's Bakhmut district. A rocket attack in...