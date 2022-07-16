Rajkummar Rao promotes his film HIT-The First Case

Rochelle says that this is going to be very challenging for the participants as well as the judges.

Rochelle Rao enters the stage and welcomes everyone for the quarter finals of the show. She says that this week is going to be very challenging for the participants as well as the judges because they would have to choose between such talented people. Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman look at each other surprised. Rochelle says that the 8 contestants will be participating this weekend and says that it will be interesting to see who will reach the semi-finals. She invites the quarter finalists; Rakesh Addlakha from Pataudi, Rajat Sood from Delhi, Apoorva Vajpayee from Madhya Pradesh and Nitesh Shetty from Mumbai.

They walk in and sit down. Rochelle says that Rajkummar Rao is the first actor to come to this show, and she says that he is very talented. He comes, and Rochelle is glad he did. He talks about his movie “HIT: The First Case,” which is coming out soon. Everyone cheers, and after he says hello to Shekhar and Archana, he goes to his seat. Chetan Shashital is then welcomed by Rochelle as the Sarpanch. When he comes, everyone applauds. He starts off by being able to imitate voices very well.

He mimics Rajkummar as well as various other artists. After that, the contestants come and and perform on stage. Rochelle asks the judges whose performance was worthy of the title ‘Laughter Blaster’. The judges choose Nitesh Shetty. Rochelle thanks Chetan and Rajkummar for gracing the show and signs off.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

