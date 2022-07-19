Reznikov claims Austin a very exciting news, but more information will be provided later

Oleksii Reznikov, the defence minister of Ukraine, spoke on the phone with Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defence of the United States.

Oleksii Reznikov, the defence minister of Ukraine, spoke on the phone with Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defence of the United States. On Twitter, he posted this.

“I discussed with our great friend Lloyd J. Austin III the upcoming meeting within the framework of Ramstein: we agreed on the agenda, shared information on the control of arms arriving to Ukraine etc. Also, the Secretary of Defense has some very good news, but details will come a little later,” the tweet reads.

Earlier, Reznikov and Valeriy Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, met with Bridget Brink, the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, to talk about defending Kyiv from Russian missiles, the situation at sea, and other matters.

