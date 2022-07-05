Russia asserts Ukrainian weapons spreading to Middle East

Russia claims that weapons supplied by the West are reaching the black market via the Middle East.

MOSCOW: Russia claimed on Tuesday that some of the weaponry the West is delivering to Ukraine is spreading the illegal market via the Middle East.

In broadcast remarks, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that Ukraine had received more than 28,000 tonnes of military equipment to date and that some of the Western weapons had been spotted in the Middle East.

He provided no evidence to support his assertion.

“In the hope of prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, the collective West is continuing large-scale arms supplies to the Kyiv regime,” Shoigu stated.

“According to information at our disposal, some of the foreign weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine are spreading across the Middle Eastern region and are also ending up on the black market.”

After Russian troops took over the important city of Lysychansk on Monday, President Vladimir Putin told them to keep going into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

On Monday, Shoigu informed Putin that Russian forces now have complete control of the Lugansk region.

Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia would keep going with what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation” until it was over.

“The special military operation will continue until the tasks set by the supreme commander-in-chief have been completed,” the defence minister stated.

