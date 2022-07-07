Russia attend a G20 summit that will be dominated by Ukraine crisis

The G20 foreign ministers’ meeting goes until Friday in Bali, Indonesia.

Russia’s Sergei Lavrov will meet for the first time with vocal opponents of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

US and European officials have said the meeting won’t be “business as usual”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday in advance of the G20 summit, where he would meet for the first time with the most vocal opponents of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The G20 foreign ministers’ meeting goes until Friday in Indonesia, which must balance geopolitical demands with a worldwide food crisis blamed on the Ukraine war.

On Thursday, foreign diplomats met on the tropical island to talk about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that Australia and other countries like it would use the G20 to show how bad the war is.

“We will be making very clear collectively our views about Russia’s position and Russia’s behavior,” she said.

Thursday’s welcome meal will be the first time Lavrov meets prominent opponents of the Ukraine incursion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

Lavrov wanted to meet certain G20 colleagues at the conference, but Annalena Baerbock and Antony Blinken ruled out separate meetings.

The Group of 20 includes countries like China, Indonesia, India, and South Africa that have been more subdued in their response.

US and European officials have said the meeting won’t be “business as usual.” A German foreign ministry spokesperson said G7 countries will coordinate their reactions to Lavrov.

The G7 expelled Russia from the G8 in 2014 over Crimea.

British, Canadian, and American officials walked out on Russian delegates during a G20 summit in April.

Some people say that Western countries may have decided that giving Russia the floor at future G20 meetings would not be a good idea.

A senior US State Department official warned Thursday that Indonesia’s G20 agenda should not be interrupted.

