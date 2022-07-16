Russia claims a document for restarting grain exports from Ukraine is almost complete

Negotiators “generally backed” Russia’s suggestions for restarting Ukrainian grain exports

The “Black Sea Initiative” will soon be completed, according to the ministry.

Negotiators “generally backed” Russia’s suggestions for restarting Ukrainian grain exports during discussions this week in Istanbul, and a deal is imminent, the Russian defence ministry said

According to the statement, “Russia has offered steps to assure the passage of food to foreign nations, including Russian partners, to prevent provocations, and to rule out the use of supply chains to provide the Kyiv regime with weapons and military equipment.

The Black Sea grain exports from Ukraine, which have been severely impeded by the conflict there, are expected to resume following the signing of an agreement by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations next week.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, exports have been halted, stranding dozens of ships and trapping about 20 million tonnes of grain in silos in Odesa.

Moscow has rejected claims that it is to blame for the escalating food crisis, blaming instead the Western sanctions’ chilling effect on its own shipments of food and fertiliser as well as Ukraine’s exploitation of its Black Sea ports.

While Ukraine is a big producer of corn and sunflower oil, Ukraine and Russia are key global exporters of wheat.

