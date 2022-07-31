Russia has stopped gas supplies to Latvia

Despite without providing any more information, the Russian state-owned energy corporation Gazprom said on Saturday that it has temporarily halted gas deliveries to Latvia due to the Baltic country’s “violation of terms for gas withdrawal”.

Despite without providing any more information, the Russian state-owned energy corporation Gazprom said on Saturday that it has temporarily halted gas deliveries to Latvia due to the Baltic country’s “violation of terms for gas withdrawal”.

Russia and the EU’s ongoing energy crisis has reached a new low with this statement. Customers in at least six European nations, including Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands, had their yearly gas supply turned off by Gazprom because they failed to make ruble payments.

Retaliating for the sanctions placed on it because of its conflict with Ukraine, Moscow has been demanding payments in rubles.

Russia’s foreign deposits have been frozen and its financial institutions have been shut off from the international banking system as a result of the sanctions. As long as Moscow insists on receiving payments in rubles, Europe will be compelled to acquire Russian currency.

Earlier in the day, Latvijas Gaze, a Latvian energy company, stated it was importing gas from Russia’s neighbour but not through Gazprom and was paying in euros for it.

According to a plan put up by the Latvian parliament earlier this month, the country would no longer import Russian gas beginning in January 2023.

