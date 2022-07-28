Russia hits Kyiv area as Ukraine seeks to retake south

Officials say missiles targeted Kropyvnytskyi, killing 5 and injuring 26.

Russia has launched lethal attacks throughout Ukraine as Kyiv tries to recover the captured Kherson area.

Officials say missiles targeted Kropyvnytskyi, killing 5 and injuring 26. In Bakhmut, three individuals perished.

A military base in Kyiv injured 15 persons. Northern and southern Ukraine also suffered.

Ukraine wants to isolate Russian forces in the south.

US-supplied long-range missiles disabled a vital bridge into Kherson. Russia can’t transfer troops or weapons through the Antonivsky Bridge.

UK defence authorities claim the sole Ukrainian regional capital taken since the Russian incursion on 24 February is “essentially shut off”

The Ukrainian military warns that Moscow is redeploying troops from eastern Ukraine to protect Kherson.

Russian military reportedly built up a pontoon crossing near the destroyed bridge.

Kherson offers a land passage to Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014.

Kropyvnytskyi was targeted by two Russian missiles at 12:20 local time on Tuesday (09:20 GMT), regional director Andriy Raikovych stated.

He claimed the missiles hit a nearby aviation school’s hangars and the injured were not life-threatening.

In Bakhmut, in eastern Donetsk, Russian shelling killed three and wounded three, regional director Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Damaged 12 homes.

Separately, 15 people were injured when six Russian Kalibr missiles struck a military facility in Liutizh, 10km north of Kyiv. No fatalities were mentioned.

Russian shelling in Ukraine’s central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk area killed one and wounded two, local authorities claimed.

In Mykolaiv, a “large” Russian missile assault wounded one person and damaged a school, Vitaliy Kim claimed.

