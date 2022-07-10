Russia limits access to a German daily’s website

Russia has banned access to the website of Germany’s Die Welt newspaper at prosecutors’ request.

According to the nation’s communications authority regarding what Moscow refers to as a “special military operation” in Ukraine, Russian authorities accuse the West of circulating misleading information.

The reason that prosecutors requested the limitation in relation to the welt.de page was not immediately obvious.

A request for comment sent through email was not immediately answered by Roskomnadzor, the communications regulator.

