Russia says targets Ukrainian air force summit in Vinnytsia

Emergency workers inspect the damage from a Russian missile strike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine

Russia fired high-precision Kalibr sea-based missiles at the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday.

Ukraine reported that 23 people, including children, perished in the attack.

Russia asserts that it targeted Ukrainian military forces as well as Western arms dealers.

Advertisement

MOSCOW: Russia stated on Friday that it had targeted a meeting of the Ukrainian air force command and Western arms dealers in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia and not civilians.

Russia fired high-precision Kalibr sea-based missiles at the Ukrainian city, hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines on Thursday.

Ukraine reported that twenty-three people, including children, perished in the attack.

Moscow asserts that it targeted Ukrainian military forces.

Also Read Russian missiles strikes kill 17 in central Ukraine Russian missiles strike Vinnytsia in central Ukraine killing at least 17 people,...

“At the time of the strike, a meeting of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force with representatives of foreign arms suppliers was held,” the Russian defence ministry added.

Advertisement

As per a ministry statement, the conference focused on deliveries of planes and armaments as well as the repair of Ukraine’s aircraft.

“As a result of the strike, the participants of the meeting were destroyed.”

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that the death toll in Vinnytsia was expected to grow. Dozens are still missing, and several are in severe condition in hospitals.

Also Read Increased burials in Russian-held Ukraine: NGO The non-profit Centre for Information Resilience looked at pictures of funerals in...