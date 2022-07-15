Russia says targets Ukrainian air force summit in Vinnytsia

Russian missiles strikes kill 17 in central Ukraine
Russian missiles strike Vinnytsia in central Ukraine killing at least 17 people,...
MOSCOW: Russia stated on Friday that it had targeted a meeting of the Ukrainian air force command and Western arms dealers in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia and not civilians.
Russia fired high-precision Kalibr sea-based missiles at the Ukrainian city, hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines on Thursday.
Ukraine reported that twenty-three people, including children, perished in the attack.
Moscow asserts that it targeted Ukrainian military forces.
“At the time of the strike, a meeting of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force with representatives of foreign arms suppliers was held,” the Russian defence ministry added.
As per a ministry statement, the conference focused on deliveries of planes and armaments as well as the repair of Ukraine’s aircraft.
“As a result of the strike, the participants of the meeting were destroyed.”
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that the death toll in Vinnytsia was expected to grow. Dozens are still missing, and several are in severe condition in hospitals.
