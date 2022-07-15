Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Russia says targets Ukrainian air force summit in Vinnytsia

Russia says targets Ukrainian air force summit in Vinnytsia

Articles
Advertisement
Russia says targets Ukrainian air force summit in Vinnytsia

Emergency workers inspect the damage from a Russian missile strike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine

Advertisement
  • Russia fired high-precision Kalibr sea-based missiles at the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday.
  • Ukraine reported that 23 people, including children, perished in the attack.
  • Russia asserts that it targeted Ukrainian military forces as well as Western arms dealers.
Advertisement

MOSCOW: Russia stated on Friday that it had targeted a meeting of the Ukrainian air force command and Western arms dealers in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia and not civilians.

Russia fired high-precision Kalibr sea-based missiles at the Ukrainian city, hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines on Thursday.

Ukraine reported that twenty-three people, including children, perished in the attack.

Moscow asserts that it targeted Ukrainian military forces.

Also Read

Russian missiles strikes kill 17 in central Ukraine
Russian missiles strikes kill 17 in central Ukraine

Russian missiles strike Vinnytsia in central Ukraine killing at least 17 people,...

“At the time of the strike, a meeting of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force with representatives of foreign arms suppliers was held,”  the Russian defence ministry added.

Advertisement

As per a ministry statement, the conference focused on deliveries of planes and armaments as well as the repair of Ukraine’s aircraft.

“As a result of the strike, the participants of the meeting were destroyed.”

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that the death toll in Vinnytsia was expected to grow. Dozens are still missing, and several are in severe condition in hospitals.

Also Read

Increased burials in Russian-held Ukraine: NGO
Increased burials in Russian-held Ukraine: NGO

The non-profit Centre for Information Resilience looked at pictures of funerals in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story