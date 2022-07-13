Russia ,Ukraine attempt to resolve Turkey’s grain crisis

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said ‘there is still a way to go’ in the negotiations to try and resume exports of grain from Ukraine.

Representatives from Russia and Ukraine have met in person for the first time since March 29.

The talks are being hindered by concerns that Russia is exporting grain seized from Ukrainian farmers.

UN Secretary-General downplayed an impending breakthrough on Tuesday, saying there is “still a way to go”.

ISTANBUL: Russia and Ukraine met with UN and Turkish officials on Wednesday to break a months-long standoff over grain shipments. Food prices have soared, and millions fear starvation.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows no signs of stopping, and both sides are involved in a long-range shooting duel that is destroying villages and leaving people with nothing.

At least five people were killed by Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, officials claimed.

“You can’t run away from war and you never know where it will find you,” a 60-year-old agronomist said in Bakhmut.

Ukraine exports wheat, barley, and maize. It supplies roughly half of the world’s sunflower oil.

Russian warships and mines set by Kyiv to prevent an amphibious invasion block Black Sea exports.

Two stages to agreement

The Istanbul talks are being hindered by growing concerns that Russia is exporting grain seized from Ukrainian farmers in its grip.

US satellite agency data revealed 22% of Ukraine’s cropland has been under Russian control since February 24.

The two parties insist they’ve made progress, but their demands might derail the discussions.

Ukraine is “two steps from an accord with Russia,” claimed Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“We are in the final stages and everything now depends on Russia,” he told El Pais.

Kyiv rejected Russia’s demand to examine ships for weapons contraband.

Antonio Guterres downplayed an impending breakthrough on Tuesday.

The UN head told reporters, “We are working hard indeed, but there is still a way to go.”

