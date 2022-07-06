Advertisement
Russian FM Lavrov: Putin-Macron call leak violated ‘diplomatic etiquette’

Articles
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

  • Moscow had nothing to be ashamed of in the conversation between the two leaders, according to Sergei Lavrov.
  • Lavrov is in Vietnam for two days on the tenth anniversary of the “comprehensive strategic partnership” between the two countries.

HANOI: Russian FM Sergei Lavrov stated on Wednesday that the release of a phone conversation between President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin was a violation of “diplomatic etiquette.”

During a visit to Vietnam, Lavrov stated, “Diplomatic etiquette does not provide for unilateral leaks of (such) recordings.”

The French news agency aired a programme on the French president’s handling of the war in which the specifics of a classified contact made days prior to Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine were exposed.

Based on the content of their chat, Lavrov stated that Russia had nothing to be embarrassed about.

“We in principle lead negotiations in such a way that we never have anything to be ashamed of. We always say what we think and are ready to answer for these words and explain our position,” he stated.

Lavrov is in Vietnam for two days on the tenth anniversary of the “comprehensive strategic partnership” between the two countries.

Vietnam, historically allied to Moscow, has not yet condemned Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in unequivocal terms.

