Edition: English
  Russian forces bombard Bakhmut with Uragan MLRS, six people are wounded
Uragan MLRS

  • Additionally, 10 residential buildings and private structures were damaged or destroyed, along with several cars that caught fire “stated the report.
  • A criminal investigation has been opened for breaking the laws and customs of war
  • At the location, rescuers and law enforcement personnel are at work.
Russian forces bombard Bakhmut by using Uragan multiple launch missile systems, injuring six people

According to a statement on the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office website, “I “Six civilians suffered mine blast and shrapnel wounds as a result of the vaders’ shells hitting the administration of the neighbourhood market and the building housing the businesses. Additionally, 10 residential buildings and private structures were damaged or destroyed, along with several cars that caught fire “stated the report.

A criminal investigation has been opened for breaking the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the location, rescuers and law enforcement personnel are at work. Investigative work is being done.

