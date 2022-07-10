Russian forces struck the town of Chasiv Yar by firing Iskander missiles

Russian forces launched at least four Iskander missiles against the village of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk area.

Russian forces launched at least four Iskander missiles against the village of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk area. First deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region is Colonel Vyacheslav Boytsov.

” Chasiv Yar came under fire. About four missiles were fired. According to preliminary assessments of experts, those were Iskander missiles. One of the houses hit by the Russian occupiers is a dormitory where civilians were sheltering. There are no military facilities nearby,” he emphasized.

About 60 individuals are reportedly involved in the rescue effort, according to Boytsov. It is yet unknown how many people may be buried beneath the debris.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Oksana Anodina also reported that two of the four Iskander missiles that were fired at Chasiv Yar and struck the home were destroyed.

“The search and rescue works are ongoing. There is information that a mother with a nine-year-old child is among the other victims trapped under the rubble. There is no accurate information about their condition, the condition and the number of other people who may be under the rubble,” said Anodina, adding that the rescuers work in difficult and dangerous conditions.

According to reports, Russian invaders attacked a five-story residential building in the village of Chasiv Yar on the evening of July 9. Six persons were pulled from the wreckage, two of the home’s entrances were totally destroyed, and 15 bodies were discovered nearby.

23 individuals might be hidden beneath the house’s debris, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president’s office.

