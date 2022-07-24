Russian missiles strike a port in Ukraine, while Kiev claims to be still preparing for grain deliveries

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a deal signed just a day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

Russian officials allegedly assured Ankara that Moscow had “nothing to do” with the strikes, according to Turkey’s defence minister.

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a deal signed just a day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the strike blatant “barbarism” showing Moscow could not be trusted to implement the deal. However, public broadcaster Suspilne quoted the Ukrainian military as saying the missiles had not caused significant damage and a government minister said preparations continued to restart grain exports from Black Sea ports.

The agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, which was reached on Friday and was brokered by the UN and Turkey, was hailed as a victory after nearly five months of brutal combat since Russia invaded its neighbour. By allowing grain exports from Black Sea ports, particularly Odesa, it is thought to be essential to containing rising world food costs.

The United Nations, the European Union, the United States, Britain, Germany, and Italy all strongly condemned the attacks against Odesa. U.N. representatives expressed hope that the accord will be operational in a few weeks on Friday.

Russian officials allegedly assured Ankara that Moscow had “nothing to do” with the strikes, according to Turkey’s defence minister. Both the evening military report and the Russian defence ministry’s comments failed to include missile attacks in Odesa. A Reuters inquiry for comment received no response from the ministry.

According to the Ukrainian military, two Russian Kalibr missiles struck the port’s pumping station area, and two more were shot down by air defence systems. The missiles were fired from warships in the Black Sea close to Crimea, according to Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force.

Grain storage at the port was unaffected, according to Suspilne, who cited Ukraine’s southern military command.

“Sadly, there are injuries. Infrastructure at the port was harmed, “said Maksym Marchenko, governor of the Odesa area.

However, Oleksandr Kubrakov, the minister of infrastructure, wrote on Facebook that “we continue technical preparations for the commencement of exports of agricultural products from our ports.”

