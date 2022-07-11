Russian rockets strike an apartment building in Ukraine, the building is filled with destruction and deaths

Local authorities in the eastern Donetsk area of Ukraine claimed that at least 15 people were killed

Russia and Ukraine both reported confrontations on fronts in the east and south

The strike on the apartment complex happened on Saturday night in the village of Chasiv Yar, according to Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Advertisement

Local authorities in the eastern Donetsk area of Ukraine claimed that at least 15 people were murdered and another 20 were suspected to be trapped after Russian rockets struck a five-story apartment building.

Russia and Ukraine both reported confrontations on fronts in the east and south, while Moscow said its forces had attacked hangars housing U.S.-made M777 howitzers, a sort of artillery, belonging to the Ukrainian army near Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region.

The strike on the apartment complex happened on Saturday night in the village of Chasiv Yar, according to Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. On Sunday afternoon, the local emergency agency announced that 15 people had died.

Six individuals had been recovered from the rubble at Chasiv Yar, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, who also reported that 23 people, including a toddler, were still buried.

A local neighbour identified as Ludmila said, “We ran to the basement, there were three impacts, the first somewhere in the kitchen,” while rescuers took a body wrapped in a white sheet and cleaned the debris with a crane and their hands.

“We fled toward the second entrance and went directly into the basement the second, I can’t even remember, there was lightning. Up until this morning, we stayed there all night.” Venera, a different survivor, claimed she had wished to save her two cubs.

Advertisement

“I was thrown into the bathroom, it was all chaos, I was in shock, all covered in blood,” she said, crying. “By the time I left the bathroom, the room was full up of rubble, three floors fell down. I never found the kittens under the rubble.”

Also Read Former Trump aide Steve Bannon offers to testify in the American investigation into the violence The trial for Bannon's refusal to testify or disclose documents is set...