  Russian soldiers begin firing on the Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRS
  "This evening, the enemy used the Uragan MLRS to bombard Novosemenivka with cluster munitions.
  No recorded fatalities or property damage, according to Osa.
  "A power transmission cable was damaged in Koshove village.
Russian forces used Uragan multiple launch missile systems to fire on Novosemenivka in the Dnipropetrovsk Region (MLRS).

Apostolos Mayor Andrii Osa made the pertinent claim on Telegram.

“This evening, the enemy used the Uragan MLRS to bombard Novosemenivka with cluster munitions. The village was left without access to the village’s electricity supply due to damage to the power grid. Services will be resumed tomorrow by the repair team. No recorded fatalities or property damage, according to Osa.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, claims that in addition to the Apostolove neighbourhood, Russian invaders are still firing over the entire contact line and into the Kryvyi Rih District.

“A power transmission cable was damaged in Koshove village. Velyka Kostromka was also bombarded by Russian orcs. The two-hectare field caught fire, and the electricity grid was destroyed, according to Vilkul.

a reminder that on July 27, 2022, Russian forces used strategic planes to launch a huge missile attack from the Black Sea on southern Ukraine.

