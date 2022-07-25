Russian Su-25 fighter plane is shot down by Ukrainian forces

A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was downed by a Ukrainian Air Assault Forces air defence unit.

A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was downed by a Ukrainian Air Assault Forces air defence unit. In a Facebook post, the command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated,

The 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that “another hostile Su-25 (Grach) went to hell thanks to the meticulous work of an air defence unit.”

