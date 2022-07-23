Russian troops launch heavy artillery fire on the Sumy Region, killing a civilian

A local farmer was killed as Russian troops began firing heavy artillery into Sumy Region.

A farmer, age 71, was slain in his own backyard.

The enemy specifically attacked the settlements in Sumy Region on the morning of July 23, 2022, using artillery, mortars, and grenade launchers.

A local farmer was killed as Russian troops began firing heavy artillery into Sumy Region. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office posted the pertinent statement on Telegram.

Police started a preliminary inquiry into the intentional killing while also violating the laws and norms of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In particular, Russian forces fired heavy artillery on Ryzhivka in the Sumy Region around 3 p.m. on July 23, 2022, using methods of warfare that were illegal under international law.

Two tractors and the house's property were both harmed.

a reminder that each day, Russian troops fire on the regions of Sumy and Chernihiv.

