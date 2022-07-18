Russian TV worker who protested Ukraine war live on air briefly detained

Marina Ovsyannikova staged protest against invasion of Ukraine on live state television in March.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian media professional who protested the invasion of Ukraine on live state television in March, was briefly held in Moscow on Sunday, according to posts on her social media accounts.

Marina was seen being led by two police officers toward a white vehicle in a post on her Telegram channel that read, “Marina has been detained.”

Ovsyannikova soon after shared pictures of herself with two dogs on her Facebook page.

When she stepped outside the gate to take the dogs for a walk, she was contacted by people in uniform. The speaker said, referring to a police station in a Moscow neighbourhood, “Now I’m sitting at Krasnoselsky ministry of internal affairs.”

Ovsyannikova reported that she had been released three hours later. “I’m at home. Nothing is wrong, “She posted something on Facebook. But I now realise that if you go anywhere, it’s best to pack a suitcase and your passport.

In March, Ovsyannikova, who was working for Russian state television at the time, shot into the studio to protest the war in Ukraine while a live newscast was in progress.

She violated protest laws and was punished with a fine.

Following social media photos from July 15 in which she is seen holding a sign declaring Russian President Vladimir Putin a murderer and his forces fascists, she was briefly detained on Sunday. The poster asked, “How many more children must die before you will stop?”

In April, the German news organisation Welt hired Ovsyannikova as a correspondent. She said on Facebook earlier this month that she had to go back to Russia because she needed to defend her parental rights in court against her husband.