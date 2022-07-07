Russians launch cluster munitions towards the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three civilians

Dnipropetrovsk Region, at least three civilians have suffered injuries in the Pokrovske community, Synelnykove District.

As a result of Russian cluster munitions being shot towards the Dnipropetrovsk Region, at least three civilians have suffered injuries in the Pokrovske community, Synelnykove District.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk made the pertinent statement on Telegram.

“In the evening, [Russian] occupiers struck the Pokrovske community, Synelnykove District. They fired cluster munitions at a civilian object, where construction and agricultural machinery was kept. According to the preliminary data, three civilians were injured, including an enterprise worker. The data on casualties are yet to be checked,” the report states.

Rescuers are currently putting out fires in warehouse buildings, according to Lukashuk. The harm done has not yet been disclosed.

In addition, hostile fire has been ongoing today in the Kryvyi Rih District. Communities including Zelenodolsk, Apostolove, Nyva Trudova, and Shyroke were shelled by the Russian occupiers. The adversary launched multiple Uragan rocket systems towards Shyroke (MLRS). A residential building, a family structure, and solar panels were all damaged in the village of Shestirnia. Supplies of gas and electricity were cut off, and repairs are being made.

In the neighbourhood of Nyva Trudova, a wheat field that was around 15 hectares in size caught fire. There were no confirmed casualties among people.

