Russians may be preparing to attack Sloviansk and Kramatorsk at the same time

Russian invading forces may be planning a simultaneous onslaught against the Donetsk region towns of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

The Institute for the Study of War claims that.

The area south of Barvinkove was shelled by Russian artillery, which also shelled Nikopol, Novopavlivka, and a number of other towns northwest of Sloviansk.

Advertisement

Russian invading forces may be planning a simultaneous onslaught against the Donetsk region towns of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. The Institute for the Study of War claims that.

The area south of Barvinkove was shelled by Russian artillery, which also shelled Nikopol, Novopavlivka, and a number of other towns northwest of Sloviansk.

This, in ISW’s opinion, may indicate that the invaders are attempting to bypass Barvinkove to the east and either proceed immediately southeast from Barvinkove into Kramatorsk or march in the direction of the E40 Izium-Sloviansk route

According to observers, “Russian forces may be laying the groundwork for a potential assault on Kramatorsk—which would coincide with advancements toward Slovyansk.”

The think tank also cites Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian military ministry, who said on July 7 that the Russian forces were taking a “operational stop.”

The Ukrainian troops have destroyed 16 enemy strongholds that were home to Russian military barracks and munitions storage facilities during the past few weeks.

Advertisement

Depots at Perevalsk, Popasna, and Kadiyivka in the Luhansk area, Yasynuvata, Snizhne, Makiyivka, and Donetsk, as well as Chornobayivka, Velykyi Burluk, and Kherson, were among those destroyed.

For the latest International News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest International news on oldsite.bolnews.com