Russians visited Iran twice to study weaponized drones

According to national security adviser Jake Sullivan and satellite photographs obtained by reporters. Russians group visited an Iranian airfield twice in the last month to look at armed drones.

US officials informed that Iran showed Russia the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones at Kashan Airfield in June. Both types of drones can carry accurate guided missiles.

“Iran plans to offer Russia many hundred UAVs, including armed UAVs,” Sullivan told reporters.

Sullivan: “We think a Russian delegation witnessed Iranian attack UAVs.”

“In June, a Russian government delegation inspected Iranian UAVs. This shows Russians wants Iranian attack UAVs.”

According to Sullivan, “this was the first time a Russian delegation came to this airfield for a show.” A Russian ensemble performed a similar event on July 5.

Biden’s Middle East trip is ending. US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Gulf countries discussed Iran frequently.

A US official said the increasing alliance between Iran and Russia underscores why the US must remain in the Middle East.

However, Middle Eastern allies continue to pressure Biden to stop Iran from doing harm. Since discussions in Doha, Qatar, last month collapsed, expectations for renewing the 2015 nuclear accord have diminished.

In March, US sources reported Russia had approached China for support in Ukraine. End of May, Sullivan told reporters the US had no indication China helped Russia with the incursion.

