Hours before the two men were due to meet at the Elysée Palace on Thursday, three campaign groups filed a criminal complaint accusing the prince of complicity in Khashoggi’s torture and murder

As a non-state head of state, Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) did not have protection from prosecution, according to Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn), one of the plaintiffs in the case.

In an interview with Human Rights Watch, Bénédicte Jeannerod stated that if Mr Macron does not get “clear and tangible guarantees” on human rights, he may risk “whitewashing” his image and rehabilitating MBS.

The French president’s adviser pledged before the meeting that human rights would be mentioned “in a broad fashion,” but added it was vital to speak with all of France’s allies to tackle the difficulties that Europe faced as a whole.

Advertisement

Last year, the two men met in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Jeddah, where Khashoggi was murdered.

Also Read Saudi Arabia prince heads to EU for first time since Khashoggi killing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Greece and France, state media... Advertisement