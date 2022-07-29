Saudi Arabia prince heads to EU for first time since Khashoggi killing
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Greece and France, state media...
Mohammed bin Salman visit to France has infuriated rights organisations as he tries to rehabilitate himself after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
His Thursday luncheon with President Macron comes amid soaring oil costs and Iran’s nuclear programme.
The prince denies authorising the Saudi consulate murder.
His fiancee was upset by his visit.
Hatice Cengiz said Macron honoured her late partner’s “executioner.”
Mohammed bin Salman flew into Orly airport, south of Paris, the night before the talks and stayed at a luxurious château at Louveciennes, west of Paris.
A cousin of the murdered journalist, Emad Khashoggi, designed the Château Louis XIV as a tribute to the so-called Sun King who ruled France in the 17th Century.
Hours before the two men were due to meet at the Elysée Palace on Thursday, three campaign groups filed a criminal complaint accusing the prince of complicity in Khashoggi’s torture and murder
As a non-state head of state, Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) did not have protection from prosecution, according to Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn), one of the plaintiffs in the case.
In an interview with Human Rights Watch, Bénédicte Jeannerod stated that if Mr Macron does not get “clear and tangible guarantees” on human rights, he may risk “whitewashing” his image and rehabilitating MBS.
The French president’s adviser pledged before the meeting that human rights would be mentioned “in a broad fashion,” but added it was vital to speak with all of France’s allies to tackle the difficulties that Europe faced as a whole.
Last year, the two men met in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Jeddah, where Khashoggi was murdered.
