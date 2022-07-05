Senior official: Turkey stops a Russian ship and is looking into Ukrainian claims

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after Russia’s invasion could reach $750 billion,

He stated at a seminar in the Swiss city of Lugano that “we believe that the major source of recovery should be the stolen assets of Russia

its destroyed economy and that Russia needed to be held responsible for the harm caused by its “appalling conflict.”

A senior Turkish official said on Monday that Turkey has stopped a cargo ship flying the Russian flag off its Black Sea coast and is looking into a Ukrainian allegation that it was transporting stolen grain.

The Zhibek Zholy was arrested by Turkish customs officials, according to the Ukrainian envoy to Turkey on Sunday. According to an official and documents seen by Reuters, Ukraine has previously requested that Ankara hold it.

In the territory that Russian forces have captured since their invasion started in late February, Kiev has accused Moscow of taking grain. The Russian government has previously denied stealing any grain from Ukraine.

Senior government official: “The Zhibek Zholy ship was held off Karasu (port) upon request.” “The claims are the subject of a thorough investigation. Who the grain belongs to is not stated on the grain itself.”

Regarding the matter, he claimed that Turkey was in touch with Russia, the UN, and other parties.

Reporters from Reuters observed the ship on Sunday in the Sakarya province of northwest Turkey, roughly 1 kilometre off the shore and outside the Karasu port. There were no evident indications of movement on board or by surrounding vessels at the time.

Vasyl Bodnar, the ambassador of Ukraine, had stated on Ukrainian national television that a conference of investigators on Monday will determine the destiny of the ship, and that Ukraine hoping for the confiscation of the grain.

According to information provided by the Ukrainian maritime administration, a representative of the Ukrainian foreign ministry told Reuters on Friday that the 7,146 dwt Zhibek Zholy had loaded the first cargo of roughly 4,500 tonnes of Ukrainian grain from Berdyansk, a port in south Ukraine that is currently under Russian occupation.

