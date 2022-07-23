Advertisement
Several injured in shooting in downtown Renton

Several injured in shooting in downtown Renton

Several injured in shooting in downtown Renton

Several injured in shooting in downtown Renton

  • Several people called 911 to say that shots were fired in downtown Renton.
  • One man died from his injuries; six others were injured.
  • Police don’t know what started the fight that led to the shooting.
In a shooting early Saturday morning in the Seattle suburb of Renton, at least one person was killed and six other people were hurt, downtown Renton Police said in a news release.

Just before 1 a.m., several people called 911 to say that shots were fired in downtown Renton.

Residents told the police that they heard someone arguing and then a lot of gunshots.

When the police arrived, they found several people who had been shot, including one man who was hurt very badly. While trying to help the Tacoma man, who was 32 years old.

Renton Police said that the man had to be moved because police and fire crews ran into a large, angry crowd.

Later, the man died from his injuries. The release said that the other six people were being treated at local hospitals for gunshot wounds of varying severity.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests and don’t know what started the fight that led to the shooting.

Renton Police however asked anyone who knows anything about what happened to get in touch with them.

About 12 miles southeast of downtown Seattle is the city of Renton, which is home to about 106,000 people.

