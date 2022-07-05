Shmyhal speaks with an IMF representative on aid for the Ukrainian economy

Denys Shmyhal, the prime minister of Ukraine, met with Alfred Kammer, the head of the IMF’s

The Head of Government stressed how much Ukraine valued the IMF’s input in the creation of the recovery plan for our nation’s quick post-war reconstruction.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place on July 4-5 in Lugano, Switzerland, as has been reported.

Advertisement

Denys Shmyhal, the prime minister of Ukraine, met with Alfred Kammer, the head of the IMF’s European Department, in Lugano to explore ways to strengthen the country’s economy amid the conflict.

As Shmyhal said on Telegram, one of the key focuses of the government’s financial policy is cooperation with the IMF.

Kammer was also informed by Shmyhal about the government’s initiatives to boost Ukraine’s economy throughout the conflict.

“In particular, mechanisms were introduced to support the most vulnerable sections of the population, forcibly displaced persons, and businesses. Now the government will provide non-refundable grants for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as stimulate the development of processing,” the PM noted.

The discussion covered the government’s intentions for the growth of the energy industry and the execution of reforms. Shmyhal stressed that he had once more ensured the partners’ unwavering support.

“I thanked the IMF for the quick response to the challenges faced by Ukraine due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, and for assistance within the framework of the Rapid Financing Instrument. The creation of IMF’s special administrative account for Ukraine made it possible to promptly receive funds from partner countries,” Shmyhal added.

Advertisement

The Head of Government stressed how much Ukraine valued the IMF’s input into the creation of the recovery plan for our nation’s quick post-war reconstruction.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference will take place on July 4-5 in Lugano, Switzerland, as has been reported.

According to Prime Minister Shmyhal, after Russia’s war against Ukraine is won, hundreds of rehabilitation projects must be put into action. The plan for the country’s recovery consists of three stages.

For the latest International News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest International news on oldsite.bolnews.com