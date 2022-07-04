Singapore urged to stop execution of Malaysian drug dealer

Malaysian anti-death penalty activists urged Singapore’s government to postpone the execution of a convicted Malaysian drug trafficker.

Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of importing heroin into Singapore, will be executed on Thursday.

Another Malaysian drug dealer who was supposed to be put to death in April was spared because of a legal challenge.

Malaysian anti-death penalty activists urged Singapore’s government on Monday to postpone the execution of a convicted Malaysian drug trafficker scheduled for this week, the second in less than three months.

As per campaigners, Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of importing heroin into Singapore, will be executed on Thursday.

The late April death of another Malaysian attracted international outrage since he was believed to be mentally handicapped.

The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network sent a letter to Singapore’s embassy asking that Kalwant’s execution be put on hold so that he can file a petition for clemency.

It was said that Kalwant, who was 23 years old when he was arrested in 2013, had been threatened with violence and forced to send drugs to Singapore to pay off a football betting debt. This issue was not fully looked into during his trial.

It was stated that the death sentence has had minimal effect on drug traffickers and organised gangs.

The report continued, “The government of Singapore’s persistence in maintaining and utilising the death penalty has only led to global condemnation and tarnishes Singapore’s image as a developed nation governed by the rule of law.”

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was hanged in April, and many people were upset because he only had a 69 IQ.

An activist in Singapore reported that Norasharee Gous would be hung on Thursday, the same day as Kalwant.

seventh and eighth executions this year, she claimed. She claimed two people had been hung, including Nagaenthran, while four others were delayed by legal challenges, she claimed.

