Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Solomons PM Sogavare says foreign base would make it a military target

Solomons PM Sogavare says foreign base would make it a military target

Articles
Advertisement
Solomons PM Sogavare says foreign base would make it a military target

Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare.

Advertisement
  • Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says the Solomon Islands will not host a foreign military facility.
  • The Solomon Islands signed a secret security deal with China.
  • Pacific leaders met this week to discuss security and competition between the US and China in the region.
Advertisement

SUVA, Fiji: Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Thursday that the Solomon Islands will not host a foreign military facility because it will be targeted for “military strikes,” as Pacific leaders battled with China’s security ambitions.

The leader of the Solomon Islands is at the Pacific Islands Forum meeting. This is the first time the group has met since his country signed a secret security deal with China.

Despite denials, the security arrangement between China and the Solomon Islands has raised concern in the Pacific area that Beijing may establish a permanent military presence on the island.

Sogavare told RNZ Pacific that establishing a foreign military installation in the Solomon Islands would make the nation an “enemy” of the Pacific.

Also Read

China creates a base in the Solomon Islands
China creates a base in the Solomon Islands

One of the highest-ranking US authorities in the Pacific has denied to...

A base would “also make our country and our people targets for prospective military strikes, and the government of Solomon Islands will never allow that to happen,” he said.

Advertisement

On Wednesday the leader of the Solomon Islands met with Australia’s new prime minister, Anthony Albanese.

Sogavare hugged Albanese at the Pacific Islands Forum, telling the Australian leader, “I need a hug.”

The leaders’ meeting this week was mostly about security and the competition between the US and China in the Pacific. The US is making a huge diplomatic push into the region with more money and new embassies.

Also Read

Solomon Islands to supervise Chinese police operating there -official
Solomon Islands to supervise Chinese police operating there -official

SYDNEY: The Solomon Islands' police skills will be boosted by China's police...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story