South Africa tavern tragedy victims mass funeral

Mass funeral for 21 teenagers who died in a South African nightclub will take place on Wednesday.

The official cause of death for the teens has not yet been determined; toxicology tests are still being carried out.

The mass funeral for 21 adolescents who died under strange circumstances in a South Africa nightclub over a week ago will take place on Wednesday.

There will be a large tent set up at Scenery Park in East London for the burial ceremony of the young people aged 13 to 17.

About three thousand individuals, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, government leaders, friends, relatives, and students, are expected to attend.

Initial results indicated that the teens breathed or swallowed something that contributed to their deaths, but the toxicology study has not yet been finalised, according to experts.

Because of the tragedy, the Enyobeni tavern, where the bodies were found, has been closed, and a review of nightclub licences and locations in East London has begun.

