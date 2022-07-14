southern Ukraine: soldiers destroy two hostile Uragan MLRS

  In southern Ukraine, soldiers destroyed two enemies of Uragan multiple launch rocket systems.
  These Uragan multiple launch rocket systems are being used by the orcs to bombard Mykolaiv and the surrounding area.
  There will be less shelling going forward.
In southern Ukraine, soldiers from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Knights of the Winter Campaign destroyed two enemies Uragan multiple launch rocket systems.

“These Uragan multiple launch rocket systems are being used by the orcs to bombard Mykolaiv and the surrounding area. There will be less shelling going forward, “Reads the report.

According to source, in the Kherson region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian infantry combat vehicle using an M777 cannon.

