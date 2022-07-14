southern Ukraine: soldiers destroy two hostile Uragan MLRS

In southern Ukraine, soldiers destroyed two enemies of Uragan multiple launch rocket systems.

This was said in a Telegram post by the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ground Forces, “These Uragan multiple launch rocket systems are being used by the orcs to bombard Mykolaiv and the surrounding area.

There will be less shelling going forward, “Reads the report.

According to source, in the Kherson region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian infantry combat vehicle using an M777 cannon.

