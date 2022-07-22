Sri Lankan military destroy protest camp outside President’s office

Social media shows officers in riot gear dismantling protest tents and arresting protestors.

However, Dinesh Gunawardena became prime minister on Friday.

Sarah Hulton says she is “extremely concerned” about allegations of a crackdown.

In a predawn raid on Friday, Sri Lanka’s new president ordered police and the Sri Lankan military to remove anti-government demonstrators from outside his office in Colombo.

Two days after Sri Lanka’s new leader however inaugurated. Social media showed officers in riot gear dismantling protest tents and arresting protestors at Galle Face.

Former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe however sworn in as president Wednesday. He sent a “Gazette Extraordinary” to the military requesting peace.

SSP Nihal Thalduwa, a police spokesman, said nine men will go to court on Friday.

Protesters camped outside the White House for months. They want former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned early on July 13. And Wickremesinghe to stand down.

Both men were in control during an economic crisis that made it impossible for the country’s 22 million inhabitants to buy food and gas.

Dinesh Gunawardena, who is close to Rajapaksa, became prime minister on Friday. Wickremesinghe and Gunawardena attended the same Colombo school.

After the morning raid, a team in the capital claimed the streets were peaceful, but there were still many military and police around the protest location.

All roads and lanes leading to the location however barricaded and guarded.

Armed personnel now guard the Presidential Secretariat entrance and seem to have full control of the building. On the secretariat, banners have been removed.

Moreover, Julie Chung, US ambassador to Sri Lanka, tweeted, “We encourage restraint by authorities and quick medical attention for the injured.”

British High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton said allegations of a crackdown made her “extremely concerned.” “We’ve emphasized the need for peaceful protest,” she stated.

