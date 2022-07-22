Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • International
  • Sri Lankan military destroy protest camp outside President’s office
Sri Lankan military destroy protest camp outside President’s office

Sri Lankan military destroy protest camp outside President’s office

Articles
Advertisement
Sri Lankan military destroy protest camp outside President’s office

Sri Lankan military destroy protest camp outside President’s office

Advertisement
  • Social media shows officers in riot gear dismantling protest tents and arresting protestors.
  • However, Dinesh Gunawardena became prime minister on Friday.
  • Sarah Hulton says she is “extremely concerned” about allegations of a crackdown.
Advertisement

In a predawn raid on Friday, Sri Lanka’s new president ordered police and the Sri Lankan military to remove anti-government demonstrators from outside his office in Colombo.

Two days after Sri Lanka’s new leader however inaugurated. Social media showed officers in riot gear dismantling protest tents and arresting protestors at Galle Face.

Former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe however sworn in as president Wednesday. He sent a “Gazette Extraordinary” to the military requesting peace.

SSP Nihal Thalduwa, a police spokesman, said nine men will go to court on Friday.

Protesters camped outside the White House for months. They want former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned early on July 13. And Wickremesinghe to stand down.

Both men were in control during an economic crisis that made it impossible for the country’s 22 million inhabitants to buy food and gas.

Advertisement

Dinesh Gunawardena, who is close to Rajapaksa, became prime minister on Friday. Wickremesinghe and Gunawardena attended the same Colombo school.

After the morning raid, a team in the capital claimed the streets were peaceful, but there were still many military and police around the protest location.

All roads and lanes leading to the location however barricaded and guarded.

Armed personnel now guard the Presidential Secretariat entrance and seem to have full control of the building. On the secretariat, banners have been removed.

Moreover, Julie Chung, US ambassador to Sri Lanka, tweeted, “We encourage restraint by authorities and quick medical attention for the injured.”

British High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton said allegations of a crackdown made her “extremely concerned.” “We’ve emphasized the need for peaceful protest,” she stated.

Advertisement

Also Read

Iran denies making demands beyond nuclear deal
Iran denies making demands beyond nuclear deal

Iranian foreign minister says his country is making no demands that go...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Trending News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Guess who is married in the group within 10 seconds
Brain Teaser: Guess who is married in the group within 10 seconds
Brain Teaser: Spot the Broken Clock in 7 secs
Brain Teaser: Spot the Broken Clock in 7 secs
Math Riddles: These problems are all you need for a 5-min break!
Math Riddles: These problems are all you need for a 5-min break!
Spot The Difference: Spot 5 differences within 10 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 5 differences within 10 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the dog in the room in 6 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the dog in the room in 6 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 8 differences in 21 seconds
Spot The Difference: Spot 8 differences in 21 seconds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story